Thoughts About Water
Friends and neighbors,
I write today concerning the use of water during this unusually dry season. It’s getting hot, and local systems are already beginning to shut down water resources in an effort to conserve. I, like many of you, have firsthand experience with the struggle to get through the season and keep things green and growing. I am a sprinkler repairman, the son of a local farmer, and I grew up here in the valley moving pipe and watering lawns. I recently returned from living a few years in Utah working in the landscape industry. I witnessed firsthand the lakes drying up, communities being forced to restrict or even eliminate water use and watching helplessly as landscapes worth tens of thousands of dollars dried up. Utah and other states are currently experiencing one of the worst fire seasons and highest temperatures on record.
I also interned in California for a time, and saw the wells being dug deeper and deeper, depleting the aquifers below.
I issue a plea to the citizens of this great, and still green valley, to take steps to conserve our precious water resources. We don’t need the powers that be to issue emergency mandates or pass unnecessary ordinances. We can act as good stewards now. As I go about my day, I try to teach people about proper lawn Irrigation, in the hopes that I will be able to make a difference, and I hope to reach a bigger audience in writing this letter. I know that these recommendations, if given serious consideration, will benefit everyone.
Let your lawns grow taller, at least 3.5 inches or higher. This will allow the grass to shade itself and block drying winds. It will look unkempt for a time, but once the shorter blades reach the taller ones, it will even out nicely. Once the grass is taller, you can cut back your water usage to slow the growth of the grass, saving time, reduce mowing, and money spent on electricity and water. Try as much as possible to water at night to avoid evaporation. I see so many lawns cut like golf course tee boxes, and people wondering why their lawn is brown even though they water everyday.
This brings me to my next recommendation. I studied Irrigation, agronomy, and soil science in college, and I say to those who water everyday to please stop! Your lawn will not dry up in one day or even more. The soil and root zone under your lawn has the water holding capacity to hold moisture for several days, even if you claim you have rocks underneath. You can train your lawn over time to be more drought resistant. Water less frequently, infrequently, and deeper. Most often brown areas are not caused by lack of water, and too much over long periods of time will cause disease and weak root systems. Plants don’t like to have wet feet all of the time. Proper fertilizing, cutting, and watering of your established plants will train them to push deeper, healthier root systems, allowing them to be green and beautiful even during the driest of times. Let’s do what we can to help the fish in the river, the crops in the fields, the people downstream, and our own personal landscapes.
I know that as we do all we can to be water wise before the dry times, we will at the very least have peace of mind when the water dries up, and maybe even green lawns.
Thoughtfully,
Alex Bagley
Victor