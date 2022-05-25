In the 2020 election you typed (when I still had FB privileges) my attempt to unseat you was comical. I had encouraged people to vote in the Republican primary. I needed 2 more years to reach success. You are pondering who voted against you. I can tell you. They are your constituents. Your inner-circle shrank. You made it abundantly clear that you only represented those who voted for you. Leaving a sizable group of taxpaying Idahoans in their district with no representation. This angered people.
Then there were your legislative votes. You voted against bills that hurt people in your district. That formed another group of people who were angry with you. Then you blocked people on FB and Twitter who did not agree with you. This really angered people. What you told your constituents was... Agree with me 100% or no representation.
Then there is the Idaho Freedom Foundation .It became obvious that keeping your 100% Idaho Freedom Score was more important than your constituents.
You ran a campaign against ideas, people and a sitting president. You did not campaign about Idaho district 35. Chad I am a liberal and to claim Josh Wheeler is a liberal is hysterical and a disingenuous statement. He is very conservative. The difference is he has the ability to listen to constituents.He understands the job. You never did.