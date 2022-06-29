The U.S. Constitution and the Bible have at least one thing in common: neither mentions abortion. There is no statement to be found about abortion being legal or illegal, moral or immoral - zip, nada, nothing.
Justice Antonin Scalia was famous for saying the Constitution should be read as meaning what people at the time would have thought it to mean. Lets apply that to a central question: does life begin at birth or at conception?
The Constitution does say (in Article II) that in order to qualify to be president you have to be thirty five years old. The founders surely meant (and the people would have understood) the thirty five years would be reckoned from the time of birth and not the time of conception, nine months earlier.
In fact our legal system generally assumes our existence begins at birth. If life were to begin at conception, we could get our driver’s license nine months earlier. We could drink and vote nine months sooner. I could have qualified for Social Security and Medicare nine months ahead of time. Alas, the law sees life beginning not when we are conceived, but when we are born.
And so it goes…. Remember when Donald Trump began insisting that Barak Obama was not born in the United States and was therefore ineligible under the Constitution to become president? After a lot of back and forth Obama eventually produced his birth certificate to prove he was born in Hawaii. In the course of this business no one bothered to ask where Obama was conceived. Why? Because it wouldn’t have mattered. Nobody cared.
Now the Bible. Everybody knows Jesus was born in Bethlehem. But where or when was the immaculate conception? The Bible doesn’t say. Jesus’s birth, on the other hand, is full of Magi, shepherds and heavenly choirs, all lit by a star. We even date the passage of our years from the birth, not the conception, of Jesus.
Check your own understanding. You can tell us your birthday without even thinking about it, but when were you you conceived? You don’t know. Okay, you could subtract nine months from your birthday and come up with a vague date, but at the heart of it, you just don’t know.
Invoking the Scalia principle, the conclusion is clear: the Constitution and the Bible agree our lives begin when we are born.