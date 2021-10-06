Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
If I were given the chance to live my 84 years over, and if I were a little more intelligent, I would make my life's work the study of the human mind. Of course, I did it anyway but as an avocation.
Human conceptual ability in all its power and variation has been absolutely fascinating to me - the endless variations in neurological structure in each brain caused by genetic chance, and the exogenous influences that play on that brain to form individual perceptions, and yet all linked by the human commonality of exceptional conceptual ability which defines us as human. It reminds me of Dolly Parton's song, The Coat of Many Colors.
It's a stroke of luck that our Founding Fathers understood this paradox, and were of a common motivation to come together to form our nation. There were other times in history when this luck prevailed. Classical Athenian culture was one of them. The Greek philosopher Sophocles, who was born in 496 B.C. near Athens, said that man is the most awesome of creatures but also the most terrifying in his ability to create and to destroy. Our conceptual powers enabled both. Even without our sophisticated technology, those ancient Greeks understood man's dichotomy. They valued logic above all other attributes. They thought that quick decisions carried the most risk.
Sophocles was a playwright. From his play, Antigone: "O clear intelligence, force beyond all measure!
O fate of man, working both good and evil!" "All men make mistakes, but a good man yields when he knows his course is wrong, and repairs the evil. The only crime is pride." From Oedipus Rex: "I have no desire to suffer twice, in reality and then retrospect."
"The tyrant is a child of Pride
Who drinks from his sickening cup
Recklessness and vanity,
Until from his high crest headlong
He plummets to the dust of hope."
I still haven't completely figured out how societies with such advanced thinking deteriorate. It seems that man's fear of mortality has a lot to do with it. And our individual and collective tyrant is well camouflaged, analogous to the Greek story of the Trojan horse. Human nature is a play with two faces that are inextricably linked. And what appears to be Nirvana never really is.
Anyway, let's hope our luck continues for a long time.
