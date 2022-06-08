As we end the school year, I would like to thank you on behalf of Latinos in Action (LIA) Students. We have appreciated the support our community has given us throughout this year. This support has been manifested through participation at Noche Familiar, donated items for our service projects, and monetary means to help us attend the LIA leadership conference. We are grateful for the Hispanic Resource Center and its devotion to sharing their culture through dance. Many hours of lessons paid off when two of our students won the Excellence in Performance at the conference. Another one of our students walked away with an Honorable Mention award for her artistic ability. We also received the Gold Star Participation award for dedication in attending meetings and follow-through.
Some may be asking what is Latinos in Action (LIA). It is a Latino leadership organization that has received an award and national recognition for its Excellence in Hispanic Education. Geared toward helping Latino students prepare for their future through serving their community and setting goals while at the same time embracing their culture. While the focus may be on assisting Latino students, students from other backgrounds are welcome to participate. If you want to learn more about the organization and its inception, visit this site https://latinosinaction.org/about-lia.
The middle school has tailored this organization to meet our needs during the last four years. We have worked closely with Student Council (STUCO) to create Student Leadership. STUCO plans student activities and LIA plans the community service opportunities. Each group supports the other in the planned events and presents a united front to our student body. Our students are learning to be leaders through service, commitment, and accountability, while at the same time - having fun!
This last year has been the first year for Teton High School. Their program may look different from what it looks like at Teton Middle School, but the core components are the same. Our students are learning the importance of their community, whether within their culture or with their neighbors. We are not perfect, we are growing, and our students realize they can make a difference. Many middle school LIA students have said they would’ve never stood up in front of their peers and led them through an assembly or a character education lesson before this experience. This last year's theme has been “Trust in Me,” and for many, they are learning to trust in themselves and the community that surrounds them. So once again, thank you for supporting our students!
LeaAnn Gomez
Teacher, Teton Middle School