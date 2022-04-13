I wanted to give a big shout out to all of the people involved in making the Jaelin Kauf Celebration last Friday in Driggs an amazing event!
First to Broulim's for the banners, the balloons, the incredible support they have given not only for this event and last Olympics but the one four years before with all the posters, buttons, videos etc.. y’all are amazing!
Then to our Madam Mayor, August Christensen, for all of her help in setting up this event including the folks in the City Center building…and for hosting with such grace!
To Monte Woolstenhulme for setting up the parades for the schools and getting all the kids to make “J”s and be outside for a wonderful parade!
To Earle Giles, the fire chief, who brought his fire vehicles for the parade to add such effect to a great event! To our sheriff's department for adding their cars also to the parade! Y’all both really made it quite the spectacle!
To Deb Mackenzie and Bridget and the kids with the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation for their participation and input into making it a wonderful event with your awards, and heartfelt speech Deb, and booth and parade vehicle!
To Vancie Turner for riding with Clementine and carrying the J… You are always such a fun sight! Thank you Meredith Wilson for coming and speaking your wonderful wisdom! Thank you Mark Hanson for your heartfelt words from you and Targhee and thank you Skyler Kauf for bringing your as always fun character to the Q&A for your sister on stage!
Thank you to Fred the Moose (Scott Kauf)and your mooseness… I think you found a back up career :-)
Thank you Squeak Melehes for pulling that cool car out to ride Jaelin in and getting the banners up!
Thank you to Will from the Jackson Hole News and Guide for your coverage of our event on that side of the Tetons! And thank you Teton Valley News and Julia for your coverage and help with the event here locally!
Thank you Misha Melehes and Gary Blake for helping with flags:-)
Thank you to all the businesses that put up posters in your windows and doors to promote this event!
Thank you Patti Kauf Melehes for your help and input with me personally and Deb in getting this done! You are a great mother and marketer!
To Jaelin, for without you, there would be no reason for this!
Thank you for your time that you took with everyone in this valley to make them feel special and thank you for your heart and your reception of our gratitude! We are so happy for you and proud of you and your accomplishments… All of them!
And lastly, thank you to this amazing community for turning out in such force with your posters and Js and supporting Jaelin on this amazing journey! We live in a fantastic place!
Blessings!
Nell Hanson
Driggs