Thanks to all who made the extra effort it took to write my name on the ballot. I learned a lot by running as a write-in candidate and I had a lot of fun talking to people around town about voting and your concerns and the issues that are important.
Even though I didn't "win" I am still going to stay in-touch with my city council men and women and the mayor to advocate for more inclusion by way of a regular time slot during city council meetings when citizens can voice their concerns and, until we get past this pandemic, to slow things down!
To be pushing non-essential items through when people are not paying attention should not be on anybody's agenda and if I learned anything at all as a result of this campaign, I learned that the people that live or own a business in this town DO CARE and they DO WANT the opportunity to participate in their city government, but The Process can/should not be rushed and there needs to be more of a mutual respect for everybody's time.
We are very fortunate to have the people we have representing us and there is a wide array of perspectives on our council and each of them want you to talk with them about your concerns, so please do.
Thank you all for making this town such a wonderful place to live and continue to take advantage of every opportunity you have to vote!
Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.