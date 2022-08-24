Dear Editor,
Dear Editor,
I have a list of people from Teton Valley I wish to thank for their thoughtfulness.
1st: During a blizzard last winter, I managed to get stuck a couple times and some great guys helped me get back on the road.
2nd: To the wonderful paramedics who helped my mother and escorted us to the hospital.
3rd: Thank you to Teton Valley Hospital for their gentle and compassionate care of my mother. She enjoyed her stay!
4th: To the understanding deputy who reminded me to renew my tags. Which I did the next day.
5th: To all the special Meals on Wheels volunteers. Those few minutes of visiting about the Irish really brightened my mom's day!
6th: Back in July while my husband was working out of state we had a very high wind storm. Our business sign was blowing wildly. Some overworked and tired fireman came over late at night and tied down the sign for me.
7th: After Sunday morning church I stopped at the Post Office and fell. I was down for about 15 minutes before a very nice Hispanic couple came by and helped me to my car.
8th: Thank you to Tyson Clemons from Teton Funeral Home. He helped us immensely make arrangements back home in Iowa for my mother.
9th: To my neighbors and friends and husband, thank you for caring.
10th: Last one. During Friday August 12's torrential rainstorm, several of us were stranded in Broulim's entryway waiting for the rain to calm down. The young man who was working at the self checkout came out with a poncho for me and offered to drive my car to the entrance. I am so impressed with his courtesy!
I wish to thank everyone from my heart for all their acts of kindness. This is Teton Valley!
Connie Deraps
Driggs
