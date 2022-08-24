...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Teton
and southeastern Fremont Counties through 515 PM MDT...
At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Felt, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Felt and Tetonia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
The summer Aquatic program has been an amazing gift! We are grateful!
Vicki Sompayrac
This pool facility has been a great opportunity to get fit. The instructor is excellent. Sandy has made it so much fun and Stacey is a great instructor. Having this pool is a very well use of funds.
Phyllis Wilson
BIG TIME FUN!
Bob Fitzgerald
Thank you Teton Valley Aquatics for making summer pool activities and swim lessons available to Driggs residents. Stacey Nail Canedy made exercising very fun, never mind the lively music provided by Sandy Lieffring to help us all keep up the pace! And how great it was to see kids arrive for swimming lessons! Thank you to the Executive Director Stacy Stamm as well —good luck with your goal of providing year round water access to Teton Valley!