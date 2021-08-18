While so many of us have been enjoying our all-too-fleeting summer in the Valley, those hired to protect us are doing so, and under particularly difficult circumstances. These are our local police officers, who cover beats of which most of us are unaware; and they do their work utterly professionally, often at great risk to themselves, both physically and emotionally.
I am writing to thank these officers, and to tell them how very much we appreciate them for protecting us citizens on so many levels.
Thank you. Thank you so much for the safety I live with because of you.
Katharine Shepard
Felt