THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
542 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IDAHO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL IDAHO
BLAINE BUTTE CUSTER
IN EASTERN IDAHO
CLARK TETON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO
FREMONT LINCOLN MINIDOKA
IN SOUTHEAST IDAHO
BANNOCK BEAR LAKE BINGHAM
BONNEVILLE CARIBOU CASSIA
FRANKLIN JEFFERSON MADISON
ONEIDA POWER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMERICAN FALLS, ARCO,
ASHTON, BELLEVUE, BLACKFOOT, BURLEY, CAREY, CHALLIS, DRIGGS,
DUBOIS, EDIE SCHOOL, GRACE, HAILEY, HEYBURN, HOLBROOK,
IDAHO FALLS, ISLAND PARK, KETCHUM, KILGORE, MACKAY, MALAD CITY,
MALTA, MCCAMMON, MONTPELIER, MORELAND, OAKLEY, POCATELLO,
PRESTON, REXBURG, RICHFIELD, RIGBY, RIRIE, ROCKLAND, RUPERT,
SHELLEY, SHOSHONE, SODA SPRINGS, SPENCER, ST. ANTHONY, VICTOR,
AND WAYAN.
I would like to sincerely thank and express our gratitude to everyone who gave a hug, offered a meal, sent cards and flowers and expressed sympathy to myself and our family.
Thank you to our close friends and family who immediately rallied to help in our home, feed us, comfort us, house our visiting family and assist in making difficult decisions.
Thank you to the Tributary Family, owners, members and staff for offering the driving range for Mo’s service, then going way above and beyond with incredible loving support for our family and the hundreds of people in attendance. We appreciate all of the hard work and efforts that went into making that such a beautiful celebration.
To Jim Otto, Karee Miller Jaeger and Ted Wells, thank you.
Much love and gratitude to the medical, nursing and hospital staff of Teton Valley Hospital for your support and love for Mo for the last 16 years. He loved TVH. Thank you specifically to the Orthopedic Clinic and OR crew. Emma Harrison and Mike Haskell…you are our family. Your support of Mo and our family has meant the world to us.
To the Teton County Sheriff’s department, first responders, Tyson Clemons, and coroner Theresa Lerch, your hard work and compassion is recognized and appreciated. You have all been very kind.
To the many former and current patients who have reached out and shares stories and love with us…thank you. He loved taking care of and fixing the amazing people of Teton County. He would always remark how lucky he was to live here and take care of the most motivated, cool people that he had ever met.
I hope he feels the love that you have all shown, we have.