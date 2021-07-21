What? It was reported last week that Venice has banned cruise ships to “protect the city’s ecosystem from the massive ships.” We should consider how the proposed massive expansion of Grand Targhee Resort will affect our ecosystem.
Venice is famed for being a built on a system of canals. The wave movements of and pollution from the big cruise liners and big yachts through their largest, the Guidecca Canal, was tearing at the city’s infrastructure. The city finally said “no.”
We should consider that Ski Hill Road is our Guidecca Canal. Our valley does not have the infrastructure to support the growth GTR is seeking. Our transportation infrastructure is defined by two-lane roads throughout the county, 33 is everyone’s “Main Street.” Ski Hill Road is a two-lane, dead-end road from Driggs to GTR. If this expansion, particularly the 350 new homes at the base of GTR are allowed, Ski Hill Road will be destroyed.
That the Gillette’s are calling the proposed resort “self-contained” is just specious. There is no grocery store, no pharmacy, no medical facility at the end of Ski Hill Road, hence the commuter and delivery traffic will probably last 18 hours a day.
You might think “oh this expansion will make my house worth more.” Many of us living here are on relatively fixed incomes. Do you really want to give up gifts to help your grandchildren go to college, do you want give up your yearly vacations or shorten them just so more out-of-towners can ski here? Your annual property taxes, fees, and levies will skyrocket if we are forced to support all the services required by the proposed GTR move. And these costs are being foisted upon us by Teton County Wyoming.
We need an angel or two. We need some wealthy individuals or group to purchase GTR and form a membership-based non-profit to run it. Have GTR-only season passes and keep the single lift ticket prices affordable. This is basically the model used to own and manage Bogus Basin on the west side of Idaho.
Our ski area was built by locals for locals. Let’s not let some big ski corporation turn our valley into a place we both can’t afford and no longer want to live in. For unlike Venice that should recover when the monstrous boats are off their main canal, our valley will not recover from this proposed expansion. Is there an angel out there?
Anne Callison
Tetonia