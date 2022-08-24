Hello there, Teton Valley community,
We hope this finds you enjoying the final days of a gorgeous summer with friends and family.
As we wrap up Phase 3: Participatory Visioning and Planning for the Sustainable Destination Management Plan, we invite the Teton community to submit actionable ideas to address eight themes identified as top priorities (please be assured that other issues with less overall consent have been identified and will be tagged for further exploration) by our consulting team via destination data analysis and public outreach.
Comments submitted through August 31 will be considered in September work sessions with our consultants from George Washington University and Confluence Sustainability, the SDMP steering committee, and stakeholders (government, land managers, community groups) already working on various initiatives such as housing and transportation. The goal of these sessions is to inform the strategy to ensure our destination is a great place to live, work, and visit for generations to come.
Visit Engage Teton County at engagetetoncountywy.com and navigate to “Share Your Voice.”
Note: If you already made public comments at the March or May/June community meetings and focus groups, these have been recorded.
Thank you for your continued engagement,
The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board Team
