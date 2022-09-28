Dear Editor,
I enjoyed seeing your article on the (finally) completed new section of the Teton Pass Trail. I was even more psyched to actually start riding it to access the Mike Harris trailhead earlier in the summer.
I enjoyed seeing your article on the (finally) completed new section of the Teton Pass Trail. I was even more psyched to actually start riding it to access the Mike Harris trailhead earlier in the summer.
Apparently you (and probably most) TV residents don’t know the deeper history of the Teton Pass Trail, a vision that I and other local bike advocates like Chi Melville, Charlie Otto and other TVTAP founders pursued for the last 25 years. The first section of it built on this side of the pass was actually built from downtown Victor (a protected crosswalk on Main Street at Birch St) to Moose Creek 20 years ago, with a million dollars in federal grant money from a successful grant written by Tim Young, then the Teton County WY pathways director, now with Wyoming Pathways.
As the first executive director of TVTAP (2000-2005), I was intimately involved in pursuing this project, doing the necessary politicking to stop ITD District 6 from undermining it, and trying to get it done right. The county commissioners rather selfishly insisted that half that grant be spent replacing the bridge over Game Creek, and most of the rest of the money went to repaving the Old Jackson Hwy. A few safety improvements were funded but soon ignored by the city of Victor (removable plastic speed bumps on the OJH to slow traffic down in the spring through fall, removable planter boxes for flowers to be placed within painted bulbouts on Main Street at the crossing we built with a center island of safety, which we bike advocates committed to maintain…). We had to compromise a lot just to get the project built, and I had to fight for the Main Street island against the local ITD office, which threatened to not plow snow on Main Street if we insisted on that necessary safety feature! Fortunately the then head of ITD in Boise supported the project and backed his employees off that bogus threat.
Anyway, it probably seems like ancient history now, but all cyclists, runners and dog walkers who use the OJH still benefit from that project. And now I hope to ride a separate pathway all the way to the top of the pass before I die!
JB Borstelmann
Tetonia
