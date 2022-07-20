...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 410...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire
weather conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
After reading the two articles about the Teton County schools in area newspapers, I have many more concerns than ever about the way the district is managed. Holy cow!
I can think of no good reason that the wrestling coach who committed documented assault on two students would be allowed to resign at the end of his contract. This means that he is still a district employee and poses a liability to the district. This is a small community and if he interacts with any students the district may be liable. Was the reason he was allowed to resign and not fired so that he could seek employment in education elsewhere? If so, that is unconscionable! Does his well being matter more than the students? And as a taxpayer I am not happy that he is still being paid. The district is trying to figure out how to hire a SRO for the schools. Cost - $25K per year to the district. You could have used his underserved salary to pay for the SRO's salary. Earlier this year in Texas, there was a hazing incident between students on the baseball team. The school decided to handle it "in house." The result, two baseball coaches, the AD, the principal and the Superintendent were arrested for "failing to report with the intent to hide neglect or abuse." Texas is not alone in requiring by law the handling/reporting of abuse cases. Hopefully the Idaho laws were followed in this instance.
I believe that this district has been considered underperforming for at least the last 13 years. I understand that the last appraisal from the State of Idaho that I know of (2019) gives this district a score of 1. This is a low as you can get. There needs to be some real accountability from the administration of this district. How in the world can this have gone on so long? There needs to be a very detailed individualized improvement plan with metrics that must be obtained starting year 1. If these metrics are not met then changes need to be made. The students/families deserve the best educational system possible. They are not getting that at present. Not even close.