Teton County School Administration
I am writing in regards to an editorial I read in the Teton Valley News in the December 15, 2021 edition. The letter was from Shane Braman concerning his experience with the hiring practices of the district. Having served on a school board for 6 years in another state before moving to Teton Valley, I must say that it really peaked my interest.
I first came to the valley in 2010. Almost from the first months of being here, I would hear of the school district and its reputation. It was considered a lower performing district. I would hear that it was mainly due to the fact that the district had to compete for teachers with other districts that could pay much more than this district (example Jackson). After reading Shane’s letter I believe that while the pay structure may play a role, there is really another big reason for the lower ranking of the district. That is the hiring practices the district employs.
How many small rural school districts would have the opportunity to have a football coach with Division 1 College experience coach their high school football team? NONE. How many small rural school districts would have the opportunity to have a Masters trained special education teacher with years of experience? VERY FEW. And this person already lives in the area so housing is not an issue. He was willing to accept the salary even though it may be below surrounding districts. This was a huge opportunity lost. Not only for the students and players but also for the peers who would get to learn from this highly qualified coach/teacher. I in no way want to disparage the coach and teacher who filled these positions. I am sure that they are fine people and work very hard for their players and students. But make no mistake, the players, students and coaches would be much better served with the candidate who was never even considered.
Serving on a school board is a huge responsibility. On the board on which I served, we were not involved at all in the hiring and everyday workings of the district. Our responsibility was to set policy, enter into contracts, etc. Our sole personnel responsibility was the Superintendent. We held him responsible for the hiring of teachers and staff, culture, and everyday workings of the district. We had the responsibility to hold the Superintendent accountable for everything that happened in the district. The Superintendent served at the sole discretion of the board. If this hiring process had occurred in my district, there would have definite changes made to allow the best possible teachers and staff to be hired. Serious consequences would have occurred if the process was not corrected.
This district school board has some serious decisions to consider. Do you allow the district to make changes in hopes of improving the performance of the district? Or do you continue down the same road that has allowed the district to perform at a lower level than hoped? I believe that everything should be done to provide the highest quality of education possible to the students of the district. That apparently is not happening at present.
James Halpert
Driggs