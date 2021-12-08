In the end, the City approved a 3% hike in the City of Victor Recreation tax. If you want to rent a hotel room in Victor, it will cost you 14% in taxes (Idaho Sales Tax - 6%, Idaho Recreation Tax - 2%, City of Victor Recreation Tax - 6%).
Based on a prior new article, the City believes a 1% increase will generate revenues of $90,000 annually. So, a $270,000 windfall is what the City is expecting, I guess. I know what it is like to like in a city that is filled with tourists every summer. And, I served on the City Council of that city, Coeur d'Alene, and imposed a Special Revenue tax on those who stayed in the hotels. I believe that those who use the roads, etc. should pay their way.
But, at some point, the costs of visiting Victor Idaho becomes prohibitive and revenues will actually decrease. There is such a thing as taxing a thing to death. Further, there is such a thing as fairness. 6% of the average hotel room fee will be approximately $9. It's called Interperiod Tax Equity: Every person who uses public roads and utilities should pay their way. Local motels pay property tax, pay for city water, electric, sewer, and garbage.
What's left to pay that is provided by the city of Victor? Roads and Sidewalks. To pretend that every person who visits the City of Victor incurs $9 of damage or use/day to the streets and sidewalks is a backdoor approach to removing a burden that rightfully belongs on those who live there and use the roads and sidewalks every day of the year.
