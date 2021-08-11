Targhee is Already Big Enough
Wildlife in America, and worldwide, is in retreat. Its numbers have been devastated by human population growth and human activities, with habitat loss a major contributor to wildlife losses. Grand Targhee is located at the intersection of one of America’s last great wildlife strongholds and a valley experiencing rapid human population growth. Many of the world’s preeminent wildlife experts say we need to save half the Earth for nature and wildlife to preserve a healthy planet with all its working parts. The proposed expansion in the South Bowl area will adversely impact wildlife there forcing many animals to retreat to even more remote locations and lead to population decreases from this loss of habitat. We need more wildlife and wildlife habitat, not less.
Targhee already claims 2600 skiable acres, an acreage larger than more heavily visited Jackson Hole resort’s 2500 acres. At the existing 2600 acres Targhee is currently larger than a host of other popular and more heavily visited resorts including Snowbird (2500 ac), Sun Valley (2434 ac), Alta (2200 ac), Telluride (2000 ac) Deer Valley (2026 ac), Loveland (1800 ac), Crested Butte (1550 ac), Arapahoe (1428 ac), Solitude (1200 ac), Brighton (1050 ac), Aspen Highlands (1028 ac), and Aspen Mtn (675 ac). Targhee doesn’t need to expand its boundaries to be a competitive resort capable of handling a major increase in skier visits at the high cost of the loss of important wildlife habitat.
Fred Johnson
Tetonia