As I write, voting day is rapidly approaching. 2021 is an off-year for elections, but in Teton Valley there are important issues on the ballot, and I encourage everyone to vote. This year, voters will decide city council seats, a mayor, and school board representatives. In addition, residents of the city of Victor have a ballot measure that would raise the local option tax on short-term overnight accommodations from 3 to 6 percent and extend the life of that tax from 2028 until 2036. I think this is an important issue, and I urge all Victor residents to vote YES on the measure.
As many of you know, I serve on the Victor City Council. State law forbids the city of Victor from taking a public stand on ballot issues; however, members of council are allowed to voice their opinions. Hence this letter expressing my support for the lodging tax.
Lodging taxes are often called the tax voters don’t have to pay, and, that is true if you are a Victor resident. The tax proposed is on visitors staying at the city’s hotels, short-term rentals, bed and breakfasts, and commercial campgrounds. These visitors will see a three percent increase in the bill for their overnight accommodations. So, for example, a visitor staying in a hotel room costing $100 a night will pay $6 in lodging taxes instead of $3. This increase puts Victor on par with most other resort towns in Idaho and the surrounding region. Moreover, it gives us added revenue to help offset the negative impacts of increased tourism.
We’ve all seen the effects of the growing numbers of people coming to the region. There are more cars on our roads, and it can be hard to get a table at a restaurant. Businesses are having trouble maintaining adequate staff to stay open, and housing is expensive and in short supply. Overall the cost of living has gone up.
But there are hidden impacts as well, including wear and tear on roads and city infrastructure, and more use of public parks and pathways resulting in increased maintenance needs. The increased workload caused by tourists strains both city staff and our limited city resources, hindering us from tackling new projects that would help improve our quality of life.
If passed, the increase in the lodging tax is projected to bring in approximately $272,000 per year. This money could be used for parks, streets, and public infrastructure. It can be put into affordable and workforce housing projects. It can pay for law enforcement and sidewalk repair. It can be used for public events and festivities. It can be used to offset the less desirable effects of tourism on our way of life.
I encourage all Teton Valley voters to vote on Nov. 2, and I hope that Victor residents will support the local option tax increase. It’s a tax you will not pay, but from which you, and everyone in our city, benefits.
Sincerely,
Molly Absolon
Victor