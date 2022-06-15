Our country is on the precipice. Division has torn us apart. January 6th was a visceral warning of the danger of what lies ahead. Just this past weekend in Coeur d’Alene Idaho a truck load of 31 men was apprehended on their way to instigate a riot at a Pride event. Many other disruptive events have occurred around the country causing concern that America is fast becoming a lawless society. Is that the future country we want for ourselves and our children?
Each one of us needs to examine our positions. While we’re very passionate about where we stand, is our position coming from feelings or from an understanding of the facts? Our country was built on respecting the Rule of Law. We’ve had challenges before, including the struggles of our forefathers as they hashed out our Constitution, the McCarthy era when careers were destroyed by a passionate Senator, and yet we’ve led the world to victories in World War I and II. Why? Because we believed in and respected the principles upon which this country had been built.
Will we now toss all that away? The tumult we’re facing comes out of an emotional reaction created by a former leader who knows how to play upon our emotions. So, Americans, it’s time for all of us to decide: will we go with our emotions or will we think beyond our emotions and examine the facts. Our country is a democracy; her very success depends on our citizens’ voices being heard (and respected) at the polls. Get out and vote. But before you do, carefully examine the facts, not the fiction.