I have provided IT Services to the City of Driggs since 2007 and have worked with three Mayors. From the beginning of his service eight years ago, Mayor Johnson asked questions to understand the status of computer security and how it was being managed for the safety of City operations. He has intentionally researched and kept himself informed about technology and the associated security risks.
Security is an ongoing and ever-changing issue that we all must be concerned about in this day and age. When considering a Mayoral candidate, it's critical to have the safety and well-being of the public at the forefront. A Mayor must possess the skills and ability to manage finances based on current critical needs with an eye to the future. Mayor Johnson has successfully done this amidst budget limitations and resistance. The single most important example of this, is how he has created and overseen the implementation of the Emergency Preparedness Plan. This was simply non-existent in the past.
Under his direction and leadership, the City now has installed backup generator capability for water wells, sewer lift stations and the sewer plant. These systems now have security cameras, intrusion alarms, electronic controls and locks, ensuring the quality and safety of our community’s water and wastewater systems. Generator capability, security cameras, intrusion alarms and electronic lock systems have been installed at City Hall as well. These critical safety systems were non-existent prior to Mayor Johnson taking office.
He also researched and worked with me to assess and allocate funds to implement protection from Cybersecurity threats and Server equipment failure. These threats have increased dramatically in recent years, but his foresight let the City prepare and protect itself from them in advance. Mayor Johnson continually saves the City considerable amounts of money through using his skills. He installed and maintains the security cameras and wireless access points. He has also done network wiring, traced current wiring for location and labeled accordingly. He researched and headed network integration between City Hall, Public Works and Waste Water Treatment Plant. This was a necessity for the departments to function safely and efficiently.
I know Mayor Johnson really cares about public well-being, happiness and safety. I know he intentionally keeps himself updated in many different areas so he can serve in the best possible manner. This is necessary when someone is so involved in managing city operations, presenting proposals for new improvements, and making important decisions for a community.
Mayor Johnson has excellent planning and problem-solving skills which is a necessity for a mayor. Over the years working with him, he always listens to the ideas of others according to their field of expertise. I have found him to be fair, levelheaded and impartial regardless of the current emotion, anger and pressure from others. His capacity to say no when necessary is also an admirable and unique trait.
I believe Mayor Johnson has the character, strengths and ability to lead the City of Driggs in preparing for the fast-growing future. I also trust in his competence to discern which needs are most imperative for the good of all based on the resources the City has.
Michelle May, Owner
Teton Computer Technology, LLC