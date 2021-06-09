Did you know there’s an election happening? Right now. As in today and tomorrow and the next day and even the day after that?
The Fall River Electric Cooperative election for board of directors has always flown under my radar too, so no hard feelings about not knowing that you can vote three different ways until the election closes on June 19. Please cast your vote online, by mail or in person at the annual meeting and expo in Ashton.
I’m running to serve and represent you who live in the Fall River Rural Electric Co-op service area that includes Fremont, Madison, Jefferson, Clark, and Teton counties in Idaho along with portions of Teton county Wyoming and Gallatin County Montana.
Growing up in the mountain west has given me a unique perspective of energy production and the needs of our community which include safe, reliable and affordable power. I grew up in Montana and have made Teton Valley, Idaho my home for over 17 years and am proud to raise my children here.
I would love to be a part of a community-focused board that will take deep dives into understanding and working to keep your power supply at an affordable and accessible rate, whether you live on the dry farms or deep in the heart of a growing city. I understand the wildly varying community of power users and will work hard to find sustainable solutions for all. From farmers running pivots, to families in need of affordable rates to fuel their homes, to the tourists visiting our beautiful region in electric vehicles, I recognize the vast needs and viewpoints and am ready to work hard for all our needs.
I am deeply passionate about looking toward the future of energy. If you’re like me, you hope for a future that will provide attainable and sustainable power sources further tapping into clean energy options such as wind, solar, biofuels.
As an East Idaho community member, as a mom, as a professional, a weekend camping warrior and sports-games chauffeur for two highly active almost (*gulp*) teenage girls, I can’t think of any better way to continue to invest in my home and yours than through the Fall River Electric Co-op board.
Voting is tricky if you’ve never cast a ballot for the co-op. Check your mail box for a paper ballot or connect with a Fall River representative for assistance.
Emily Nichols
Driggs