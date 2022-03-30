For many years, any profit I made in my glass business went right back into the business. About ten years ago, I felt like my business had most of what it needed, and I wanted to share what I had made by supporting others who shared some of my values. I decided to make a small investment in a Mutual Fund that focused on businesses that were committed to treating their workers fairly and minimizing environmental impacts. Many of these businesses have what is called a “triple bottom line”, meaning the mission of their business is not just to make as large a profit as possible, but to balance that with being a good citizen of our planet. In order for the market to assess businesses on this “triple bottom line”, they are given an ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) score.
So why, in last week‘s TVN, was State Representative Chad Christensen railing about the dangers of ESG? Well, the first reason is because he doesn’t seem to understand that ESG scores are for businesses, not individuals. The second reason is that he recognizes that this is a way for liberals to support other liberals, which must be really scary for him.
Radical Conservatives like Representative Christensen have adopted Fundamentalist Capitalism, a belief that free markets based solely on money will somehow solve the world’s problems. They want the market to be unencumbered by governments or people like me - who want to know how our money is being used. Fundamentalist Capitalism doesn’t see the vast inequalities between people on the planet as a problem. I do, and I try to affect change through some of my actions.
Outlawing ESG won’t help the vast majority of people. It will only help those whose billions are threatened by people like me. That’s scary.