...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 410...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire
weather conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
This is an answer to the rebuttal to my last letter. I don't know everything but I don't believe a word written on the internet. I am not on the internet for just that reason. If you want facts go somewhere there is history of reporting facts. Concerning the doctor who says he watched a late term abortion, I will say 62 cases of voter fraud were taken to court based on "what was seen" and all 62 cases were thrown out. Unless your "facts" are verified by a proven truthful source I say that you don't know what you are talking about. I don't know anything about late term abortions and even though I consider it murder, no doctor has been convicted of murder by torture for this procedure. What you see and hear is not necessarily a fact. What is "in your heart" is usually followed by a statement demonstrating hyperbole, ignorance, or stupidity. Debating this in the paper is good enough for me. I am not trying to change you but instead to have others see these statements for what they are.