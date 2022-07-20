Dear Editor, 

This is an answer to the rebuttal to my last letter. I don't know everything but I don't believe a word written on the internet. I am not on the internet for just that reason. If you want facts go somewhere there is history of reporting facts. Concerning the doctor who says he watched a late term abortion, I will say 62 cases of voter fraud were taken to court based on "what was seen" and all 62 cases were thrown out. Unless your "facts" are verified by a proven truthful source I say that you don't know what you are talking about. I don't know anything about late term abortions and even though I consider it murder, no doctor has been convicted of murder by torture for this procedure. What you see and hear is not necessarily a fact. What is "in your heart" is usually followed by a statement demonstrating hyperbole, ignorance, or stupidity. Debating this in the paper is good enough for me. I am not trying to change you but instead to have others see these statements for what they are. 

Richard Miller

Victor 