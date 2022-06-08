You start by saying Trump did so much damage to the Federal Government…really? The damage I remember being done was by the Democrats always trying to blame things on him and impeach him for the actions that are now coming out were done by Hilary and her campaign who concocted a total lie and fed it to the FBI and the press in an attempt to sway an election and derail a presidency (perhaps the biggest scandal in the history of the United States and buried by the Democrats and the press) , the DOJ, the CIA, Schiff, Pelosi, the MSM etc. Get your facts straight before placing blame. You mention Republicans want to overturn Roe vs. Wade… you’ve been listening to too much CNN. We don’t want it “overturned” all we want to do is allow the Supreme Court to send the decision making process back to the states where it belongs according to the Constitution. It will NOT stop abortions at all unless a state deems it so (then women can go across to another state), but in most cases the states will pass laws and rules for abortion that’s all. Most Republicans believe that an abortion done after the heartbeat is brutal and cruel to the child and end of term abortions are murder. Have you ever watched an abortion? Many times the baby screams as they pull it apart limb by limb! You say we want to take “your” freedoms away “by banning those from voting that don’t hold our thought line”. Wrong again! We just want fair and just elections without ballot harvesting. To prove you’re wrong, in Georgia for the last primary they had 3x more votes than past and people were quite comfortable being asked for ID and the times they could vote! Nobody was held back! Oh and You talk about Republicans burning books –some of those books propagandizing our children needed to be burned, have you seen them, I have; while Democrats censor people’s speech if they don’t agree with them---hum which is worse? And by the way who banned Dr Seuss, who started the cancel culture, who keeps calling people racist and called parents domestic terrorists when they stood up for their children against Critical Race Theory? Democrats! We don’t want to seek power to control anyone’s freedom, quite the opposite; we want to get in power to stop this country from turning into Venezuela! Do you agree with the socialist agenda of the Great Reset, Build Back Better, the Trillions of debt, ESG scores, the high gas prices, the MILLIONS of people from all over the world coming illegally into our country, packing the court so Dems can win, eliminating the Electoral College so they can win, endorsing the burning of cities, defunding the police, making George Floyd a hero, allowing gangs to tear down historical statues, to name but a few? I suppose you were in favor of vaccine and mask mandates? It’s not our body our choice on that one? If people didn’t agree and they were forced, isn’t that taking their freedom of choice away? Sounds to me that the Democrats are the party trying to take OUR freedoms away! Have you ever given it thought where your apparent hatred of Republicans comes from? Could it be you’ve been programmed? Lord knows I know a LOT of Republicans (there are over 80 million) and all we want is peace, truth in politics (which there isn’t) and our country rid of people that want to give everything away or ruin what we worked so hard for and Dems hate us for doing it. They try to label us racist, but isn’t their hatred of Republicans racist? Look in the mirror.
Dee Gustafson
Driggs