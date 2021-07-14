Questions about Grand Targhee’s Planned Peaked Lift
On April 20th Grand Targhee announced they’re beginning construction of the long-awaited Peaked Chair Lift. Their press release says they “will begin the installation of a Doppelmayr D-Line detachable six-passenger chair lift” this summer. The problem is, they currently only have approval to build a quad, not a 6-pack.
“Grand Targhee is beginning construction of the Peaked Lift this summer with a scheduled opening for the 2022/23 winter season. The resort will begin the installation of a Doppelmayr D-Line detachable six-passenger chair lift with the installation of the tower and terminal foundations, power supply/communications trenching and installation being the major projects this summer. The Peaked Lift will transport up to 2,000 people per hour, and gain 1,815 vertical feet in just over five minutes…”
However, the Forest Service Supplemental Information Report for the Grand Targhee Resort Peaked Lift (SIR) dated June 6, 2017, which was obtained only after filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, states: “Chairlift specification: slope length 4,860 feet; vertical rise 1,840 feet; hourly design capacity 2,000 people per hour (PPH), anticipated effective capacity 1,900 PPH. Maintaining the hourly capacities specified above, the chairlift would be installed as either a fixed-grip four-place with the future option to convert to a detachable, or will be installed as a detachable four-place chairlift”. That’s very specific language, and nowhere in the SIR is there any mention of a six-person chairlift. Targhee does not have approval to install a six-person chairlift.
These two conflicting statements raise a number of questions.
· Did Targhee make that announcement before they had approval of a six-person lift?
· Did the Forest Service tell Targhee they could proceed with the six-person lift?
· If so, did that happen before NEPA was conducted?
· Did the Forest Service meet with Targhee to discuss the six-person lift?
· Are there any minutes, notes or emails of a meeting between the Forest Service and Targhee about this lift?
If the Forest Service is considering Targhee’s plan to install a six-person chair, additional NEPA analysis would be needed, as currently only a four-person chair has been approved. Would a SIR be sufficient to address the impacts of a 6-pack or would a deeper analysis be needed under NEPA?
· Has the NEPA been started? If so when, and when will it be finished?
· Will public comment be taken during the NEPA?
· Who would conduct the NEPA?
· Why is Targhee proposing a more expensive lift, designed for a much greater PPH capacity, than what’s been approved?
· Why doesn’t Targhee just install the approved four-person chair? According to Doppelmayr’s website they sell “double, quad, 6-seater, 8-seater chairs”.
· If a 6-pack is approved, but operating at less than its designed capacity, how can the Forest Service guarantee the capacity limit wouldn’t be raised in the future?
· What would be the impacts of a six-person lift, compared to a four-person lift?
· Would the footprint of the base terminal of a six-person lift be larger than what has been approved, considering their plan for a garage to store the chairs indoors?
· Why does the public have to resort to filing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, just to get basic information about how their lands are being managed?
The public deserves answers to these questions, after all these are Public Lands, not owned by the Forest Service or the Permittee, and it’s in the public’s interest to understand how their lands are being managed. In order to prevent even the perception of back room deals, this process needs to be much more transparent than it has been so far.
Chi Melville
Alta