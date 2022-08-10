...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
I am proud to be a Kansas import today. I was raised as a fiscal conservative/social progressive. I left the Republican Party in Kansas when the Party was taken over by what I call Bible Bangers. Yesterday, Kansans voted to preserve a woman's right for personal health care (abortion). Basically the vote count was 2 to 1 NOT to strike abortion from the state constitution. Registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats in the state 2 to 1. What happened yesterday shows that smart, caring Republicans throughout the state, including rural Kansas, are in the positive to keep abortion availability. Interestingly, other yes/no referendums in the election received many fewer total votes. This shows many people went to the polls to vote on the abortion item only. When this "more perfect union" was established, the founding fathers wanted to prevent states from becoming semi-independent entities like the European Union is today. Health and education is one of those areas entrusted to the national government. Anarchists and Fascists want their uniformity to be the only way to be inside their boundaries. Yes, this country is evolving and I believe for the better. There was a movie about New York City in which a wall was built around NYC and all dangerous criminals in the rest of the country were thrown over the wall into NYC. They were shot if they came back. Life in NYC came down to survival of the fittest. Yea!