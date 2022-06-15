Had President Lincoln been asked to respond to the former president Trump’s attempt to overthrow the US Government on January 6th, he could have drawn directly from the address he delivered on January 27, 1838, to the Young Men's Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois. In this address entitled The Perpetuation of Our Political Institutions, Lincoln presented his concerns for the vulnerability of our democracy: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide. “I hope I am over wary; but if I am not, there is, even now, something of ill-omen, amongst us. I mean the increasing disregard for law which pervades the country; the growing disposition to substitute the wild and furious passions, in lieu of the sober judgment of Courts; and the worse than savage mobs, for the executive ministers of justice. This disposition is awfully fearful in any community; and that it now exists in ours, though grating to our feelings to admit, it would be a violation of truth, and an insult to our intelligence, to deny….”
Similar to Lincoln’s concerns, former US Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes believed that laws should be made to protect democracy from bad men. Unfortunately, the founding fathers penned the Constitution assuming that only virtuous citizens with integrity and a sense of duty to the public would be elected to govern. Those early patriots did not anticipate Donald Trump and his acolytes. Nor did the Weimar Constitution, which was more democractic than America's, anticipate and thereby safeguard Germany from Hitler and the Nazi Party. That a democracy could be destroyed by democratically elected leaders opposed to democracy seemed illogical, but alas.