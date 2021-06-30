Sometimes it is hard for me to follow exactly what my friend Dee is writing about, but the message in her last letter to the editor seemed to be, look, they don’t allow prayer in our public schools and that, my friends., is the obvious first step towards a communist takeover. (Hey, you don’t need Joe McCarthy to tell you those commies are everywhere.)
To prove her point she quotes in its entirety a piece of doggerel written by a fifteen-year-old student. Allow me to repeat a part about Christianity in the schools.
“Study witchcraft, vampires and totem poles
But the Ten Commandments are not allowed.”
First of all, any high school history or civics class must teach about Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Christianity, if it is to make sense of anything in this world of ours.
Second, I doubt schools dwell heavily on the study of vampires, and is anyone really offended by totem poles? But witches! Yes, witches are a big deal. You see, in 1692 in and around Salem, Massachusetts, a total of 200 people were accused of actually being witches. Sacrilege! Over the next year thirty of them were found guilty and of that number fourteen women and five men were hanged and another man was pressed to death. Another five people died in jail. All in the name of Christian religion. There’s a good lesson in there somewhere.
Instead of quoting a fifteen-year-old high school student, lets let a real one answer:
“….It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.”
John Greenwood
Driggs