On April 10th 2020, I watched my father, Leonard Langman, die on Facetime. I have shared my story on social media and I am sharing it through the TVN because it is hard to imagine that COVID is so devastating when our small community has (so far) remained unscathed from a COVID death. I have heard rumblings about positive tests and people recovering and for this, I am grateful. But, I am disheartened and sad to see that as state regulations are lifted, more people are going around in public, unmasked. Not only are people going around unmasked, but some people are being heckled for wearing masks. This is not ok. This is not who we are in this community. Heckling cashiers at the local markets for wearing a mask? We don’t do that.
I wear a mask because I have seen COVID-19 change my family in the course of 11 days. I called an ambulance to pick up my father on March 31st and on April 10th I was asking a doctor that I have never met in person to give him as much morphine as possible to let him pass quickly and comfortably. I didn’t say goodbye, no one was physically in the room with him and I watched it all unfold from my living room in Teton Valley while he was in New York City because of technology. My mother also got hospitalized but has since recovered. She got COVID-19 because my father didn’t wear a mask. In the days leading up the a full shut-down in New York, I was begging my 70 year-old father to stay home to keep himself and my mother safe. He didn’t think he would get it and he certainly wasn’t thinking that my mom would get it even if he got it. He was wrong. The last thing he texted me was asking if I was able to get a bed for my mother in a hospital, not a tent. I was. Who knows how many other people he infected before he knew he was sick. I mourn the loss of my father, but I also think about the what if’s. What if he had stayed home? What if he had come out here in March like he suggested because the plane tickets were so cheap? What if he had recovered but my mother died?
I ask our community to continue to wear masks and for businesses to ask patrons to wear masks when visiting your establishment. I don’t come into stores with my shirt off, and if I did, and you asked me to put my shirt on, I would. I’m not asking people to stay home and never go out in public again. We have to open up businesses and enjoy our lives. But, we can do so while still keeping others around us safe. A mask isn’t for you, it is for those around you. It is for the pregnant women next to you in the checkout line, it is for the elderly woman who is standing near you at the meat counter, it is for your customer who wants to buy a product from your store.
As tourism opens up and as full flights come into Jackson, wear a mask. Wear a mask so you don’t have to watch your loved one die on a screen. Wear a mask so you can show some empathy for those who have suffered from COVID. Wear a mask to keep your neighbor safe. Wear a mask so our community never has to endure the suffering that New York is experiencing.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.