I listened through Zoom to the Teton Valley Development Code hearing. Though audio was not good, mostly what I heard was people saying, “By God, It’s my land and I have the right to do whatever I want.” I would encourage you to think about the issue from the opposite direction. So you have a big farm and the property of 1000 acres next to you sells to a person who wants to put in a 1000 head of cattle feedlot. They have plenty of room but choose to build it right upwind of your brand new house and the nitrates are going to drain right into your new well. And you are going to say,”I don’t mind smelling that cow manure all the time, by golly, he has the right to do whatever he wants with his land.” I think you want the county to have some say in what happens to that property.
Or your kids have worked for 15 years to buy a lot in Drictor (let's face it, at today’s prices if the working class can afford a home, it will be in Drictor). But their neighbor decides to teach line dancing in her garage with cars parking all over and music 'til one in the morning.
Or you have your dream home on 10 acres and the property next to you becomes a gravel pit, with trucks coming in and out 24/7 and big gravel crushing equipment operating at all hours (this happened to my neighbor in Idaho Falls a few years back). And you are just going to say,”By Golly, they own the place and they can do whatever they want at any time.”? I doubt it. I think you would be the first to call up the county and demand some protection for your house and family.
So maybe these rules and regulations seem controlling; but maybe you will want to have a say when it affects your health and well being. So please re-read the draft code from the perspective of when you might not want something next to you. This is not an issue of them vs us. We are all them and we are all us at one point or another. The code has to be detailed enough to give people clear understanding in order to use our properties without detriment to others.
Kay Finley
Tetonia