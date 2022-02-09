The second and third graders at Mountain Academy have been working on persuasive essays. We’ve spoken about good hooks, strong arguments, and detailed reasons. Our class selected different places and activities in and around Teton Valley that are special to them. We hope you enjoy reading these! — Tim Gruber, teacher
Alpine Skiing
I believe that alpine skiing is one of the most fantastic winter sports ever!
Do you like jumps, speed and powder? Then alpine skiing is a sport for you.
First, it makes you very very strong because you use your legs, arms and brain.
Second, you can go faster than biking and running. Can you name a sport that goes any faster?
Last but not least, it makes your sleep way better because it makes you very very sleepy. I think that you should go hop in your car and drive to the ski resort that you know best, take a lift up, and alpine ski down.
Westy Agnew
Moose Creek
My parents took me to lots of places to hike but one place stands out. Do you know what it is? I’ll give you a hint, it starts with an “m”. Any guesses? Any one? Ok well I’ll tell you. In my opinion Moose Creek is the best place to hunt for bugs, go hiking,and catch tadpoles. If you get hot and tired you can stop at a creek and dump water on your head and chill (it feels good :)) If you are just moving in try it! I hope you like Moose Creek!
Waverly Zuckerman
The Emporium
Do you know a place where you can get hats, toys, milkshakes and ice cream? The Emporium! I think the Emporium is the best place to visit in Teton Valley.
My dad painted the front of the Emporium, well at least his workers did.The color they painted the emporium was brown. It took them two days to finish. I sometimes go there after school. My favorite ice cream flavor is mint chip.
The first time I walked into the Emporium it lit up my eyes.I ran to the toys and begged my mom to get me something. I think you should jump in your car right now and go to the Emporium!
Zoe Stitt
My Home
I wonder if you feel like I do about your home. I think where I live is the best place to live in the USA! Do you know why? First, there is a lot of nature. For example, there is sage brush, birds, and fish. So much nature! Second, there is no smoke unless someone is burning sage brush. Ok, now that you’ve heard about my home, I hope you will consider visiting it!