The second and third graders at Mountain Academy have been working on persuasive essays. We’ve spoken about good hooks, strong arguments, and detailed reasons. Our class selected different places and activities in and around Teton Valley that are special to them. We hope you enjoy reading these! — Tim Gruber, teacher
Butter Cafe
If you are hungry and it is the morning there is one place you have to go, Butter. You have to go to Butter because there are really good blueberry muffins and croissants.
First, the blueberry muffins are really good because they make your belly feel really good after you eat them. They also are made out of organic foods.
Second, the croissants also taste really good. You can order them with blueberry and huckleberry jam. You should hop in your car, drive to Victor, and go to Butter. It has the best food in the valley!
Colby Shortledge
Kotler Arena
There is one place that I like and it is a place where you can skate and play hockey. The place I’m talking about is Kotler Ice Arena. It’s a big stadium, you can even have hockey practice and free skating, isn’t that awesome? I think the Kotler Ice Arena is the best because they teach you hockey. They teach you how to skate, pass, and shoot. I also think Kotler Ice Arena is the best because it’s close to Driggs and Victor. l really love Kotler Ice Arena because you can free skate, play hockey, and hang out with friends. l hope you have the chance to visit!
Peter Mollenkof
Darby Canyon
I remember the time I went to Darby Canyon. We took my dog Otin and it was a lot of fun. I think Darby Canyon is the best place to hang out in the valley because there are a lot of things you can do. First, you can go biking on the trails! The trails are a lot of fun because there is a lot of nature. Second, you can go for a swim in the river. Third, you can go for a hike! Maybe you can ask your parents if you can go to Darby Canyon!
Freya Bragg
Animals in Teton Valley
Animals in Teton Valley are so cool and fascinating! There are many different kinds of animals in Teton Valley, amphibians, reptiles, and mammals. The one that stands out to me is Grizzly 399. She’s so interesting to me because she is one of the most famous bears in the world. Here’s why she’s amazing. First, she’s had over 45 CUBS! (and that’s a lot of responsibility) because she has to feed them, make sure they don’t get attacked, and keep them safe. Second, she’s really really old. If I were her I would be WEARY. She is my favorite bear in the world, but I’ve never seen her. It’s not common to see her, but it would be really cool to see her! If I were you, I would come out to Jackson, Wyoming right on the hill side of town if you want a chance to see her!
Beezie Ordonez
Grand Targhee
I think Targhee is the best place to do fun activities. Have you been to Targhee? I have and it was the best place to hang out. For example, you can ski, snowboard, hike and swim. It’s better than Jackson! Targhee is way cheaper than Jackson. At Targhee you can do lots of fun activities! Targhee is my favorite because I LOVE TARGHEE!!!!
Damon Colyer
Snowboarding
I was looking for something to do one day and I couldn’t find anything. So, I turned on the TV and saw the famous video producer Chris Kugelman. He said, “Try snowboarding. It’s for everyone.” I think snowboarding is the best sport because you can go really fast and you can hit better jumps. First, you can go really really fast because you have one board not two. When you’re skiing you’re putting your skis together but when you’re snowboarding you have one board that connects your feet, not two, so you can hit thinner jumps. Snowboarding is special to me.
Oliver Kugelman