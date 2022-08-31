Abortion used to be free to the state, and you used to be free to choose it. Financially, no tax dollars supported it. Ethically, you had the freedom to talk (or not talk) to a doctor about one, as could any other troubled woman or abused child. They had the free agency to make their decisions, as did you.

Our elected officials removed our free agency without our explicit consent. By law, they mandated that every pregnancy must be maintained at nearly all costs.