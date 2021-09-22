Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The state representative serving Teton County announced that patriots should “rise and stand”. For what? The right to infect your neighbors, have schools close, and perpetuate a pandemic? These are not patriotic act all. Real patriots lined up to roll up their sleeves. These real patriots slowed the spread of the virus, protected those with compromised immune systems, and helped our economy recover. The aforementioned “patriots” allowed for a simmering stew of virus by inventing all sorts of reasons (excuses) for getting out of duty. Citizenship comes with duty. I am a veteran and our son is in the armed service. There is a dearth of false information surrounding the vaccines and masking. This disinformation is easy prove false. You just have to look with a mind open to something you may not like to hear.
The representative says this is courageous. It is outrageous. Courageous is a teenager standing in the antechamber of Broulim’s giving everyone a mask who needs one and says “enter” when it’s on.
The freedom of vaccinations is lost in the arguments that surround it. Had the “patriots” joined the truly selfless, this could have been a summer of freedom. When the schools get closed that will be another to thing to complain about. But grievance seems to be what the “patriots” really want.
