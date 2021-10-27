Your recent refusal to support Senate debate on protecting voting rights transparently demonstrates your opposition to the most basic tenant of democracy - the will of the majority as expressed in fundamentally free and fair elections as was the case in the 2020 election. To say that I am disappointed in your opposition to that basic right would be an understatement. In fact, I am appalled.
The critical time has come for Congresspeople and Senators of integrity and courage to refuse to seek partisan advantage at the expense of democracy itself. I encourage you to look beyond the rogue Republican Party controlled by an unholy alliance between Trump and McConnell, and work on protecting our democratic experiment itself. The much abused filibuster rules must be changed to require that a vote to support the same requires the physical presence of the supporter. There also should be a "carveout" that permits the suspension of the filibuster on issues that address the signature tenants of our Constitution which, in this case, is the "sacred" right to vote, and thus, the obligation of all members of Congress to support legislation that facilitates, encourages, and otherwise protects and extends that right.
The greatest threats against democracy today are those members of Congress and the public who, for whatever reason, have abandoned independent, intelligent, rational thought based on facts, for the nebulous expanse of irrationality fueled by a disproportional reliance on exaggeration, hyperbole and deception.
