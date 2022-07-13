I'm 72 years old. I never thought in my life I would be so disrespectful to a president by calling him Stupid however....so I'll stop short! Do you really think an 18 cent tax reduction is going to help at the pump? Do you really think borrowing more money to send people a gas rebate is the answer? NO, OPENING UP GAS PRODUCTION WILL CHANGE THE PROBLEM YOU CREATED! It's a great goal to try to get rid of fossil fuels...down the road...but now is not the time because we don't have anything proven to take its place, and you haven't even come close in 18 months starting to replace it. Windmills and solar aren't the answer in many states like mine where we have weeks without sun and below freezing temperature. And electric vehicles? We go hundreds of miles to where we're going and to have to stop and charge for an hour would be ridiculous. You're so out of touch with Americans it's pathetic. Here's an example, I live in Idaho. Yesterday we had to drive 191 miles each way to pick up our motor home that was being fixed. We get 7mpg at $5 per gallon, you tell me how 18 cents is going to help us! Another thing , how disrespectful can you be to have the CEOs of the major oil companies coming to talk to you and you "will let your staff handle it", while you go flying off (lots of fuel) to Saudi Arabia to meet with them about getting oil. You said you were going to unify us...by slapping corporate executives in the face? Another (oh yea I wasn't going to use the "s" word) thought, if you REALLY believe in cutting the fossil fuel industry to help climate change, can you tell me how drilling of oil in Saudi Arabia or Iran makes Global climate change any better than drilling in America where we have the cleanest oil production in the world? Open our oil back up as it was and aside from the Afghanistan debacle, putting us trillions in debt, inflation, food shortages, shipping mistakes and flooding our border with non vetted people, maybe the people will thank you.