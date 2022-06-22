This is a partial answer by a couple oil and gas experts to Brett Bowhan’s theory that the higher price of gas is NOT Biden’s fault.
1. The U.S. has not been a net exporter of oil since the Pandemic, and before then, it was only a net exporter for 2 years (Thanks to Trump for making us energy independent).
2. The Biden Admin. only issued BLM permits for operations that were already in process, not new ones. And 2 weeks after the start of his administration, he stopped the permitting process. And beside issuing “permits” does not produce oil or guarantee there is oil there or that they can afford to “explore” for oil (which is costly) on that permit.
3. Increased prices also has to do with institutional investors. For the past 2 decades oil & gas companies have focused on growth, not capital returns – i.e. profits were re-invested in exploration not returned to shareholders. Now, shareholders are tired of not getting returns and are requiring oil & gas companies to give dividends which is making it more difficult to borrow money. Higher cost of $$$ increases prices.
4. Last, Biden, the Treasury, & the Federal Reserve are pushing banks to reduce lending to energy companies (thanks in part to ESG). They are scrutinizing banks and decreasing the borrowing base, as well as any mergers. Without funding, energy companies cannot explore/produce more resources.
5. The month pre pandemic January 2020 versus now, production is down 300,000 per day.
My take: Biden also Closed the Keystone pipeline on day one. And with that decision, if he wasn’t trying to hurt Americans, why would he do that and then import from Russia, Iran, Venezuela (all dictator run countries) or wherever? If he says it’s to help the environment (aka climate change) where does it matter where they drill, here or there, the land is still getting drilled somewhere in the world and this Green Plan is supposed to be global. Besides the pipeline would have “helped” the environment because it’s less harmful to use the pipeline than to ship what oil and gas we have by trucks and trains!