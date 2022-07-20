...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 410...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may crate hazardous fire
weather conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
After assuming office in 2017, Donald Trump and his Republican lackeys in the senate, began a campaign to place minimally qualified but hard right believers in judgeships in the federal court system. Their efforts ultimately resulted in the placement of three persons on the Supreme Court who lied about their views on Roe v. Wade. Much to the joy of the radical right, Roe was overturned and women in this country were reduced to second-class citizens. Then Republican governors and legislatures began the race to see who could draw up the most outrageous rules restricting women's rights to control their reproductive decisions. My wife, daughters, and many wonderful women friends are not now and never were second-class and I will fight until their rights as first-class citizens are fully restored.
The decision to overturn Roe is illogical, contorted and makes references to ideas from the dark ages. Justice Alito can't find abortion or the right to privacy spelled out in the Constitution. Bad news judge, I can think of thousands of items common in modern life that aren't mentioned in that document. Now Justice Thomas wants to review other decisions that have granted freedom of choice and action to American citizens. I don't want isolated and overly educated academics making decisions for real people trying to live their real life. I have worked with overly educated people who lacked the ability to pour sand from a shoe!
Some may say that they don't care about the Roe decision since they would never terminate a pregnancy. That is their right and they should do so. HOWEVER, they do not have the right to tell me or others that we cannot avail ourselves of a termination if our circumstances require us to do so. I demand the right to live where I want, with whom I want, and try to make the best for myself and others. Sorry, but I will not turn over my rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness to a bunch of uneducated morons. I'll live my life in peace and harmony with those who show me the same courtesy.