If elected to the school board, I will bring a great many ideas for, and questions about, our schools to the position. These are based on my knowledge, experiences, education, upbringing, and interactions with others—my frame of reference. I am very much aware that I view the world from my own frame of reference—as does everyone. I also know that my frame of reference plays into my biases—many of which I might not even know about until faced with a different point of view.
Claiming to be unbiased is naïve. Scientists recognize that biases exist. In any well-conceived experiment, biases and potential biases are considered and mitigation strategies are built into the experiment. When trying to develop solutions to our local challenges, we must carefully consider how we have each arrived at our position—we must examine our individual biases and frames of reference as a team. Once those are acknowledged and understood, it is much easier to consider an issue dispassionately, which makes a solid outcome much more likely.
