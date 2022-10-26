There is a huge need for affordable workforce housing in Teton Valley, although some progress is being made thanks to projects that are underway, many of which have been approved by the current Board of County Commissioners.

The first Housing Authority in our county was created in 2007 when I was a County Commissioner, with the cities of Victor, Driggs and Tetonia all participating. That Affordable Housing Committee faded away after the national recession reached Teton Valley and housing prices dropped. But the housing problem never went away, and today it has reached a crisis stage. One of Mike Whitfield’s top two priorities is to secure quality workforce housing. He will strive to expand the work of the Joint Housing Authority through greater county participation in seeking funding and land to leverage grants and incentive-based housing programs.

