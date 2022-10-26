There is a huge need for affordable workforce housing in Teton Valley, although some progress is being made thanks to projects that are underway, many of which have been approved by the current Board of County Commissioners.
The first Housing Authority in our county was created in 2007 when I was a County Commissioner, with the cities of Victor, Driggs and Tetonia all participating. That Affordable Housing Committee faded away after the national recession reached Teton Valley and housing prices dropped. But the housing problem never went away, and today it has reached a crisis stage. One of Mike Whitfield’s top two priorities is to secure quality workforce housing. He will strive to expand the work of the Joint Housing Authority through greater county participation in seeking funding and land to leverage grants and incentive-based housing programs.
Mike Whitfield was born and raised here, and throughout his various careers—including 15 years as the Executive Director of Teton Regional Land Trust—he has worked hard to protect what the people of Teton Valley value and to collaboratively find solutions to current problems that will lead to a healthy, robust and resilient community in the future.
I have known Mike for over 40 years and can attest to his strong work ethic and his concern for our community. Furthermore, I know from personal experience that being a County Commissioner is hard work and requires long hours, including attending meetings in other parts of our state. Mike is retired and is able to put in all the time necessary to serve our community. Please vote for Mike!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.