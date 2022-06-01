Sitting attentively at their desks,
Children see a man shooting,
Then blood gushing from their wounds,
Before they can wonder, why me?
The smoke clears and blood dries.
Parents and grandparents,
Siblings and close friends too,
Kneel to pray and weep forever,
Living a half life of darkness.
Then debate begins.
The Constitution says this or that,
“Yes” about muskets in 1787,
But absolutely not about,
AR 15s in Twenty Twenty-two
Pitiful political posturing follows.
Republican Congresspeople,
With more wealth and power than sense,
Pretend to care by weeping fake tears and
Praying beneath steeples of cameras.
Before Business returns to normal.
Monday morning and smell the coffee,
Then vote absolutely NO! on Democratic Party
Legislation to keep the nation’s children,
From bleeding to death.
Gordon Brown
Victor
