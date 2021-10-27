Since the conclusion of teacher negotiations in August, the school board has stated that there may be a need to revisit the supplemental levy. During door-knocking last week, several people expressed concern over the prospect of raising taxes. So, I decided to look at our funding numbers.
This morning I downloaded mid-term (from the beginning of school until the first Friday in November) enrollment and ADA (average daily attendance) data from the state education website. I looked at total state data, as well as data for seven school districts close in size (+/- 20%) to ours. The attendance rate for our district has averaged a little over 2% less than either the state or the group of similarly sized districts — for the last decade!
For those who are not familiar with school funding, ADA forms the basis of the funding model — if kids are absent, the district loses funding. Over the past six years (only years for which I could find the per student costs), our district has lost from $200K to $360K each year because of poor attendance.
Why are our attendance rates less than those of the state average? Less than those of Fremont, Sugar, Filer, Weiser, American Falls, Fruitland, and Kimberly? More importantly, why isn’t our board talking about this?
During FY19, the teachers’ association suggested working with the board to improve attendance, but the board took no action.
In March, 2021, the finance committee reported an increase of about $50K in state funding due to adjustment of personnel. Blake Snedaker and Megan Bybee spent considerable time working to maximize this funding. Why have similar efforts not been applied to student attendance?
If you want a trustee who seeks to maximize current funding BEFORE asking for more money, vote for Kathleen Haar for School Board.
