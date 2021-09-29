Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Teton Valley is a great place for work and play, but when it comes to living there’s work to be done. Full-time members of our community struggle to find housing they can afford. When our school teachers, business owners, and full-time employees can’t live in the place they call home, the whole community suffers.
Affordable housing in Teton County is a complex issue and it may feel like there’s nothing you can do to help. But right now there IS something you can do. And it will only take about ten minutes of your time.
The Teton County Idaho Joint Housing Authority partnered with Jackson Hole Affordable Housing to try and answer the question, “What are the housing needs in our community?”
Together they commissioned a survey titled the 2020 Regional Housing Needs Assessment & Housing Nexus Study. They are looking for residents and employees of Teton County and the surrounding area to answer questions about their housing needs in our community.
So if you live or work in Jackson/Teton County, WY, northern Lincoln County WY or Teton County, ID please fill out their online housing survey before October 8, 2021. Easy.
