Teton Valley is a great place for work and play, but when it comes to living there’s work to be done. Full-time members of our community struggle to find housing they can afford. When our school teachers, business owners, and full-time employees can’t live in the place they call home, the whole community suffers.

Affordable housing in Teton County is a complex issue and it may feel like there’s nothing you can do to help. But right now there IS something you can do. And it will only take about ten minutes of your time.

The Teton County Idaho Joint Housing Authority partnered with Jackson Hole Affordable Housing to try and answer the question, “What are the housing needs in our community?”

Together they commissioned a survey titled the 2020 Regional Housing Needs Assessment & Housing Nexus Study. They are looking for residents and employees of Teton County and the surrounding area to answer questions about their housing needs in our community.

So if you live or work in Jackson/Teton County, WY, northern Lincoln County WY or Teton County, ID please fill out their online housing survey before October 8, 2021. Easy.

To take the survey in English visit: tinyurl.com/TetonCountyHousingSurvey

Para tomar la encuesta en Espanol: tinyurl.com/AlojamientoTeton

If you’re an employer, there’s a special set of questions for you at tinyurl.com/HousingEmployer

The information gathered by this survey will help shape where future housing efforts and funds are spent. It’s one simple way to help our community.

Want more information about the scope of this project? Check out tinyurl.com/HousingNeedsAssessment or the the Teton County Idaho Joint Housing Authority Website at driggsidaho.org/housing

Susan Strayer

Driggs

