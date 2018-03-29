The bed you make
A few weeks ago I wrote a letter decrying the malfeasance of the Congress in passing a 300 billion stop gap budget bill. As I write this letter, that same group of incompetents is now considering a 1.3 trillion dollar stop gap budget bill without following regular order. This time they want to take less than 48 hours deciding how they should spend YOUR tax dollars. You know they want to start their two week Easter recess ASAP. Does anyone but me believe that they should all be replaced?
Consider the sorry state of the executive branch. There has never been a time in this country’s history when the chief executive is ignorant to the workings of government and lacking a moral and ethical compass. Also consider the crazies that he has appointed to his cabinet to manage the major departments of the executive branch. Flights on private planes ( against government rules) the destruction of our environment ( do you like clean air and water) the profligate spending of tax dollars for items for their personal enjoyment ( 31K dining room sets, 139K doors for an office entrance). When history is written, this may become known as the period of the inept and corrupt.
A short examination of the problem leads us to a quest for a solution. And wonder of wonders, the solution, my fellow citizens, rests with you. Simply put, it is to vote for and hold accountable those individuals who come before us asking to represent us in the running of our government. But it is not simply voting in our general elections. It is to end the destructive process of voting based upon the letter that follows of the name of each candidate on the ballot. We must get beyond blindly marking our ballot based upon the R,D, or I. We must not give these people years of pay and benefits when they do nothing to earn them and may even fail to faithfully represent us. Politicians rely on the fact that most of us are busy with families, jobs, and life to monitor their behavior. So they come around a few weeks before election day to voice their platitudes and tell us what a great job they have done. If you make just a cursory review of how our representatives have performed their duties this year in defending and protecting the Constitution, you will find them sorely lacking.
If you disagree with my assessment then enjoy the situation we are now in. If anything that I have said strikes a chord with you, then join the fight, resist, and let the members of government hear your dissatisfaction and prepare to VOTE them from office. This is our country and government. It works for us not us for them!
Jim Kleine
Driggs
The Fight for Marsy's Law Continues
I'm writing to express my disappointment regarding the result of the recent vote for Marsy's Law for Idaho. This important legislation would have given standing for crime victims to exercise their constitutional rights. This much-needed update was held back by 28 members of the House of Representatives who voted "No". They voted against victims of crimes who are thrust into the justice system through no fault of their own. Instead, they teamed up with the likes of the ACLU and Defense Attorneys who were opposed to this legislation because of obvious conflicts of interest. I'm especially disappointed in Reps. Nate and Hanks for believing the fallacies of the opposition.
However, I would be remiss, if I did not also thank the legislators who are supportive of Marsy's Law. Thank you Reps. Reybould and Burtenshaw, ever the statesmen, for voting "yes" to support this important legislation. I would also like to thank Sens. Hill and Siddoway for the support that they demonstrated for crime victims' rights during the 2017 legislative session. Your support and leadership does not go unnoticed. The fight for equal rights for crime victims is not over. I hope that these fine legislators will help to lead the charge.
Courtney Marotz
Ammon
Win-win
It’s really heartwarming when so many people in our community stand together on an issue, as they have on the ballot initiative to expand Medicaid. I’ve been volunteering for the Medicaid for Idaho ballot initiative for the past couple of months, and the ~1400 county residents who have signed a petition to get the question of closing the Medicaid gap on the ballot next November represent a broad spectrum of voters in our county—all ages, newcomers as well as those who grew up here, various ethnicities, different political parties, different religions. It is rare to see so many voters in our county agree on an issue, but they understand that it makes economic sense for all taxpayers, while helping an estimated 78,000 Idahoans who are in the Medicaid Gap get health care coverage. It’s a win-win for everyone!
Actually, many more than 1,400 county voters have signed the initiative, but hundreds of signatures have been declared invalid by the County Clerk’s office, because their information on the petition didn’t match their voter registration. A common problem is that people have moved since they last voted but have not updated their registration. Please be sure to update your voter registration if your address has changed, or to register if you are a new resident. You can do it by mail, online, or by going to the courthouse. Forms are available at https://sos.idaho.gov/elect/VoterReg/voter_registration.pdf. You have until the end of April to sign the ballot initiative, or you may sign again if you were notified that your signature was invalid. (Also, there is a primary election coming up soon.)
Please watch for volunteers who are collecting signatures at various times and places in our community. Or go one step farther and volunteer for a shift: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2179615/false#/invitation
You can also print a petition and collect signatures from friends, family, co-workers and neighbors by visiting this website: https://medicaidforidaho.org/join-our-campaign/
Take your petitions to the County Clerk’s office no later than April 30, where you can also get them notarized.
This is something we can do together that will really make a difference, but only if we collect enough signatures by the end of April. We’re almost there—please help us cross the finish line!
Alice Stevenson
Victor
Correction:
In last week's story "County pitches in for first hazardous household waste collection," Teton Valley News incorrectly identified the grant earned by Friends of the Teton River. FTR sent this clarifying statement: "This project was undertaken in connection with the settlement of an enforcement action taken by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for alleged violations of the requirement of the Hazardous Waste Management Act.”
