...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
411, 413, 425, AND 427...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers. Dry
thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening prior to
the red flag warning time .
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
I have had the privilege of holding office as a Teton County Commissioner for the past two years. I have enjoyed the responsibility and opportunity so much that I am running for re-election. It has been a pleasure to serve with two smart and hard-working colleagues on the Board, Bob Heneage and Cindy Riegel, and a joy to work with the highly professional staff at Teton County. Our team has been hard at work addressing the pressing issues our community faces. I am excited to continue this important work we have started and serve as your Commissioner for another term.
Recently I have spent a few weeks meeting with voters to learn their concerns and hopes for our County. Although we may disagree on how to get there, I’ve learned through these many conversations that most Teton County residents want the same things for our future together: affordable housing, good jobs, safe infrastructure, and protection of agriculture and nature. I firmly believe in the power of community, that by working together in civil dialogue and action, we can chart a future that we and our successors will enjoy. I will uphold these values as your County Commissioner. I respect anyone who runs for the Commission—it is a challenging job in an ever more complicated setting, so hats off to my challenger. Over the next two months I will continue to reach out to every resident I can. If I don’t get to your door, please contact me with your ideas. Together we can keep the best of Teton Valley and continue to make it better.