Dear Editor,

I have had the privilege of holding office as a Teton County Commissioner for the past two years. I have enjoyed the responsibility and opportunity so much that I am running for re-election. It has been a pleasure to serve with two smart and hard-working colleagues on the Board, Bob Heneage and Cindy Riegel, and a joy to work with the highly professional staff at Teton County. Our team has been hard at work addressing the pressing issues our community faces. I am excited to continue this important work we have started and serve as your Commissioner for another term.