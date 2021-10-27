I support Jeannette Boner in the upcoming school board election because she is an intelligent independent thinker who has spent a career in promoting dialogue between groups that may have not always agreed in Teton County.
I will also vote for Jeannette because she has kids in school, and I have kids in school. I think it'd be great if the only people allowed to vote for school board were the people with kids in school, people with skin in the game, but that's not how it works. The school board is a government entity that makes policy which is hopefully in the best interest of kids in school and their teachers, and every taxpayer gets a vote. I trust that Jeannette will make decisions based on good principles rather than a political opinion. I witnessed Jeannette hold an important leadership position in the community without being a politically polarizing figure. That doesn't mean everyone always agreed with her, but she was always fair.
I think the biggest stakeholders in a school board election are parents of kids in school, parents relying on teachers to educate their children while keeping them safe. I think sometimes political agendas are pushed when prudence should prevail. I think it's an important time to have decision makers on the school board who weigh in based on what's best for the kids and their teachers rather than what any political party is peddling at the time. I am certain Jeannette would be that type of school board member.
