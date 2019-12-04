Just Doing My Job
Editor’s note: The Teton Valley News stands by the story which ran in the Nov. 28 issue of the Teton Valley News.
The Teton Valley News published an article last week on a Board of County Commissioner (BoCC) meeting that took place Monday, Nov 25th (County punts again on recycling changes at transfer station, Teton Valley News, Nov. 27). Unfortunately, there was no investigation of the issue being discussed or actual news reported. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to explain what is really going on with potential changes at Teton County’s Solid Waste Transfer Station:
The markets for selling our recyclable waste are in flux. There is uncertainty in the county’s ability to sell all the products that our transfer station currently accepts. Teton County is still accepting glass, mixed paper, corrugated cardboard, tin and aluminum cans, plastics (#1s and #2s), batteries, e-waste and scrap metal. Thus far, we have been successful at finding markets for our recyclables, thanks to the diligence of the transfer station staff and Teton Valley Community Recycling.
The BoCC approved an additional full-time, year-round staff person for the transfer station earlier this year at the request of the Solid Waste Supervisor to help with processing our waste and recycling. We have to be much more careful about the condition of the recycled products that get shipped to buyers (dry, clean, well sorted). The BoCC also approved a tipping fee for recycling ($2.00/visit) due to the increasing cost of processing recyclable materials.
During the November 12th BoCC meeting, we learned that the Solid Waste Department was preparing to reject all non-clear plastics and all paper, except white office paper and newspaper. In addition, presorting of the different plastics and paper was going to be required. Their plan was to roll out these changes during a public meeting at the transfer station in early December. I pointed out that the Solid Waste Department missed a crucial step in the process of unveiling the changes, namely approval by the BoCC. My fellow commissioners agreed.
The proposed changes were put on the BoCC agenda for November 22nd as an “action item” requiring a motion and vote by the BoCC. We learned new information on November 22nd that pointed to bigger questions that needed to be answered, so another meeting was set for November 25th. The Public Works Director, Solid Waste Supervisor, RAD Curbside and Teton Valley Community Recycling were all in attendance on November 25th. Some, but not all, of the issues were resolved during that meeting.
Since the proposed changes affect the public, local businesses, the county’s budget, the county’s Waste Diversion Plan, and the county’s legal contract with our waste hauler (RAD Curbside), we would not be doing our job as County Commissioners if we did not take a step back and fully vet the impact of the changes in all of these areas.
I consider it my job to conduct adequate due diligence on behalf of the public before decisions are made. In addition, the BoCC must ensure the public is properly informed and has an opportunity to weigh in on decisions that affect them and the environment they live in. The roll-out of this potential change has left a lot to be desired, but we have an opportunity to get it right. As an elected official for Teton County, I will always postpone a decision to make sure we get it right.
Cindy Riegel, Teton County Commissioner
