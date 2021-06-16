Forty years ago I started announcing the Victor July 4th Parade. It has become the "best little parade in Idaho". Local characters helped over the years including Wendell Gillette, Lynn Kearsley, Ruby and Mary Faye Parsons, Linda Naef, Derrik Hufsmith and Cari Golden. The crowd grew bigger by the year and now includes a few hundred families celebrating together in GRAND style. Thanks for all the memories and "pulling on my ear"until it fell off! From Billy Beard's oxen to Hot Air Balloons, to the FABULOUS FEATHERETTES—I have had the pleasure of meeting them all and announcing their names. I had a front row seat! From the local military color guard members to the devoted Grand Marshals and all the horse riders and floats in between. THAT'S what I call a good time! Thank you for ALL the memories Teton Valley. You are the best!
P.S. It's also the 40th Anniversary of the Grand Teton Hot Air Balloon Races! Up, up and away!
Ira Koplow
Driggs