Emotions were muted as the sale of the entire town of Jackson was finalized today by the Coalition For Independence, a consortium of investors, all billionaires, who bought the entire town and declared it a Richtopia, a Mecca for wealthy tax dodgers and trust fund bunnies to live off their wealth. The last vestiges of privately owned land held by the former Town of Jackson along with Sno King resort and a number of old city parks have been bought up and closed off to all remaining residents still left in Jackson.
The years-long climb in the price of rents, the lack of available land and the remoteness of Jackson have combined to make a perfect storm of non-survivable conditions for normal wage workers in this vital, northwest Wyoming town. Workers will now be shipped in daily from Idaho Falls to fill the major labor gaps here. They are required to return at night because entities in the ‘Over A Million Club’ don’t want the local worker bees polluting their views of the mountains with their cheap housing.
Ranch land has been seized for new houses pretty much eliminating the traditional cattle raising and hay production that has been here since the pioneer days of Jackson. When questioned as to the practicality of this trend the entrenched wealthy simply reply “Manifest Destiny”.
Talk is overheard at some of the higher end establishments that Jackson is the supreme mix of capitalism and socialism. The little people pay for the upkeep of the public lands surrounding Jackson which in turn increases the value of the private lands it surrounds- a win-win situation if your income is $3,000,000 or more a year. For those below that bracket- there is always Idaho Falls.
Toll fee stations have been set up at the borders of Jackson to tax all passenger cars with out of state plates a $100 fee for visiting Jackson during the tourist season. This money will go to the Committee for Keeping Jackson Pure. Workers from Idaho will have this fee waived unless they are just coming over on their day off.
